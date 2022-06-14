Vote

The polls in Horry County closed at 7 p.m. and results are expected to begin trickling in. 

Results will not be immediate as Horry County has 124 precincts. Ballots from all precincts have to be taken to the Horry County Voter Registration and Elections Office in Conway to be counted.

As of 8:30 p.m., early votes were being counted, though none of Horry County's precincts were reporting.

Horry County voters headed to the poll today. Here's what you need to know about candidates, advisory questions and precinct changes. 

More than 11,000 Horry County residents voted during the state’s new early voting period, which opened May 31 and closed Friday, according to public records. 

The county's 11,618 votes led all of the state’s 46 counties in the number of early ballots cast, according to the S.C. Election Commission. Statewide, 100,450 people voted early.

Any runoffs will be held June 28.

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

As votes are counted, here are the live results from Horry County: 

*Denotes incumbent

U.S. House of Representatives (7th District)

Barbara Arthur (R) 234

Garrett Barton (R) 56

Russell Fry (R) 2,016

Mark McBride (R) 100

Spencer A. Morris (R) 11

Tom Rice (R)* 1,349

Ken Richardson (R) 514

The winner of this race will face Democrat Daryl Scott in November. 

U.S. Senate

Catherine Fleming Bruce (D) 304

Angela Geter (D) 251

Krystle Matthews (D) 310

The winner of this race will face incumbent Tim Scott (R) in November.

Governor/Lt. Governor

The Associated Press has called the gubernatorial election, reporting Gov. Henry McMaster has won the Republican primary.

Carlton Boyd (D) 63

Joe Cunningham (D) 321

Mia S. McLeod (D) 405

Henry McMaster (R)* 3,543

Calvin "CJ" Mack McMillan (D) 42

Harrison Musselwhite (R) 645

William H. Williams (D) 53

Secretary of State

Keith Blandford (R) 1,081

Mark Hammond (R)*

The winner of this race will face Democrat Rosemounda Peggy Butler in November.

State Superintendent of Education

Travis Bedson (R) 751

Gary L. Burgess (D) 267

Bryan Chapman (R) 521

Lisa Ellis (D) 483

Kizzi Gibson (R) 293

Jerry Govan (D) 120

Lynda Leventis-Wells (R) 366

Kathy Maness (R) 876

Ellen Weaver (R) 890

Attorney General

 

Lauren Martel (R) 1,627

Alan Wilson (R)* 2,223

Commissioner of Agriculture

Bill Bledsoe (R) 1,324

Bob Rozier (R) 427

Hugh Weathers (R)* 2,006

State House District 55

Jamal Campbell (D) 6

Jackie Hayes (D)* 10

Robert Norton (R) 29

Tracy Pelt (R) 20

State House District 61

John Cassidy (R) 142

Carla Schuessler (R) 147

The winner of this race will face democrat Ashlyn Preaux in November.

State House District 106

Bruce Bailey (R) 8

Howard Barnard (R) 10

Val Guest (R) 12

Brian Sweeney (R) 16

The winner of this race will face democrat Ryan Thompson in November.

Horry County Council Chair

Johnny Gardner (R)* 1,114

Mark Lazarus (R) 1,437

Katrina M. Morrison (R) 558

Johnny Vaught (R) 935

Horry County Council District 1

Jenna Dukes (R) 836

Harold Worley (R)* 613

Horry County Council District 2

Bill Howard (R)* 47

Dean Richardson (R) 34

Horry County Council District 7

Tom Anderson (R) 248

Orton Bellamy (R)* 152

Jeanette Spurlock (R) 108

Horry County Council District 8

David Ellis (R) 45

Shannon Grady (R) 34 

Michael "Mikey Mash" Masciarelli (R) 66

Brandon Skipper (R) 60

Horry County Board of Education Chair

David E. Cox (R) 1,525

Darrell Ricketts (R) 882

Helen Mason Smith (R) 1,310

Horry County Board of Education District 2

Debbie Edmonds (R) 43

Sherrie Todd (R)* 43

Horry County Board of Education District 3

Lorraine Mallon (R) 22

Tracy Winters (R)* 29

Horry County Board of Education District 6

Lyn Bondi (R) 15

Pam Dawson (R) 30

Horry County Board of Education District 8

James W. Berry (R) 53

Melanie J. Wellons (R)* 146

Horry County Board of Education District 10

Neil James (R)* 213

David Warner (R) 179

These candidates will be on November's ballots, but did not appear on primary ballots today because they either faced either no challenger in their same party or they were the only candidate to file for the seat:

Comptroller General

Richard Eckstrom (R)*

State House District 56

Tim McGinnis (R)*

State House District 57

Lucas Atkinson (D)*

State House District 58

Jeff Johnson (R)*

State House District 68

Earnest Carson (D)

Heather Ammons Crawford (R)*

State House District 103

Carl Anderson (D)*

State House District 104

William Bailey (R)*

State House District 105

Kevin Hardee (R)*

State House District 107

Case Brittain (R)*

15th Circuit Solicitor

Jimmy A. Richardson (R)*

Probate Judge

Allen Beverly (R)

Horry County Council District 5

Tyler Servant (R)*

Horry County Council District 11

Al Allen (R)*

Horry County Board of Education District 1

David Koch (R)

Horry County Board of Education District 7

Janet P. Graham (D)*

State Treasurer

Curtis Loftis (R)*

Reach Hannah Strong Oskin at 843-488-7242 or follow her on Twitter @HannahSOskin.

