The polls in Horry County have closed and results are expected to begin trickling in for local and statewide primaries.
Results will not be immediate as Horry County has 124 precincts. Ballots from all precincts have to be taken to the Horry County Voter Registration and Elections Office in Conway to be counted.
As of 8:30 p.m., early votes were being counted, though none of Horry County's precincts were reporting.
Horry County voters headed to the poll today. Here's what you need to know about candidates, advisory questions and precinct changes.
More than 11,000 Horry County residents voted during the state’s new early voting period, which opened May 31 and closed Friday, according to public records.
The county's 11,618 votes led all of the state’s 46 counties in the number of early ballots cast, according to the S.C. Election Commission. Statewide, 100,450 people voted early.
Any runoffs will be held June 28.
The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.
As votes are counted, here are the live results from Horry County:
*Denotes incumbent
U.S. House of Representatives (7th District)
Barbara Arthur (R) 234
Garrett Barton (R) 56
Russell Fry (R) 2,016
Mark McBride (R) 100
Spencer A. Morris (R) 11
Tom Rice (R)* 1,349
Ken Richardson (R) 514
The winner of this race will face Democrat Daryl Scott in November.
U.S. Senate
Catherine Fleming Bruce (D) 304
Angela Geter (D) 251
Krystle Matthews (D) 310
The winner of this race will face incumbent Tim Scott (R) in November.
Governor/Lt. Governor
The Associated Press has called the gubernatorial election, reporting Gov. Henry McMaster has won the Republican primary.
Carlton Boyd (D) 63
Joe Cunningham (D) 321
Mia S. McLeod (D) 405
Henry McMaster (R)* 3,543
Calvin "CJ" Mack McMillan (D) 42
Harrison Musselwhite (R) 645
William H. Williams (D) 53
Secretary of State
Keith Blandford (R) 1,081
Mark Hammond (R)*
The winner of this race will face Democrat Rosemounda Peggy Butler in November.
State Superintendent of Education
Travis Bedson (R) 751
Gary L. Burgess (D) 267
Bryan Chapman (R) 521
Lisa Ellis (D) 483
Kizzi Gibson (R) 293
Jerry Govan (D) 120
Lynda Leventis-Wells (R) 366
Kathy Maness (R) 876
Ellen Weaver (R) 890
Attorney General
Lauren Martel (R) 1,627
Alan Wilson (R)* 2,223
Commissioner of Agriculture
Bill Bledsoe (R) 1,324
Bob Rozier (R) 427
Hugh Weathers (R)* 2,006
State House District 55
Jamal Campbell (D) 6
Jackie Hayes (D)* 10
Robert Norton (R) 29
Tracy Pelt (R) 20
State House District 61
John Cassidy (R) 142
Carla Schuessler (R) 147
The winner of this race will face democrat Ashlyn Preaux in November.
State House District 106
Bruce Bailey (R) 8
Howard Barnard (R) 10
Val Guest (R) 12
Brian Sweeney (R) 16
The winner of this race will face democrat Ryan Thompson in November.
Horry County Council Chair
Johnny Gardner (R)* 1,114
Mark Lazarus (R) 1,437
Katrina M. Morrison (R) 558
Johnny Vaught (R) 935
Horry County Council District 1
Jenna Dukes (R) 836
Harold Worley (R)* 613
Horry County Council District 2
Bill Howard (R)* 47
Dean Richardson (R) 34
Horry County Council District 7
Tom Anderson (R) 248
Orton Bellamy (R)* 152
Jeanette Spurlock (R) 108
Horry County Council District 8
David Ellis (R) 45
Shannon Grady (R) 34
Michael "Mikey Mash" Masciarelli (R) 66
Brandon Skipper (R) 60
Horry County Board of Education Chair
David E. Cox (R) 1,525
Darrell Ricketts (R) 882
Helen Mason Smith (R) 1,310
Horry County Board of Education District 2
Debbie Edmonds (R) 43
Sherrie Todd (R)* 43
Horry County Board of Education District 3
Lorraine Mallon (R) 22
Tracy Winters (R)* 29
Horry County Board of Education District 6
Lyn Bondi (R) 15
Pam Dawson (R) 30
Horry County Board of Education District 8
James W. Berry (R) 53
Melanie J. Wellons (R)* 146
Horry County Board of Education District 10
Neil James (R)* 213
David Warner (R) 179
These candidates will be on November's ballots, but did not appear on primary ballots today because they either faced either no challenger in their same party or they were the only candidate to file for the seat:
Comptroller General
Richard Eckstrom (R)*
State House District 56
Tim McGinnis (R)*
State House District 57
Lucas Atkinson (D)*
State House District 58
Jeff Johnson (R)*
State House District 68
Earnest Carson (D)
Heather Ammons Crawford (R)*
State House District 103
Carl Anderson (D)*
State House District 104
William Bailey (R)*
State House District 105
Kevin Hardee (R)*
State House District 107
Case Brittain (R)*
15th Circuit Solicitor
Jimmy A. Richardson (R)*
Probate Judge
Allen Beverly (R)
Horry County Council District 5
Tyler Servant (R)*
Horry County Council District 11
Al Allen (R)*
Horry County Board of Education District 1
David Koch (R)
Horry County Board of Education District 7
Janet P. Graham (D)*
State Treasurer
Curtis Loftis (R)*
