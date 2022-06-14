The polls in Horry County have closed and results are expected to begin trickling in for local and statewide primaries.

Results will not be immediate as Horry County has 124 precincts. Ballots from all precincts have to be taken to the Horry County Voter Registration and Elections Office in Conway to be counted.

As of 8:30 p.m., early votes were being counted, though none of Horry County's precincts were reporting.

Horry County voters headed to the poll today. Here's what you need to know about candidates, advisory questions and precinct changes.

More than 11,000 Horry County residents voted during the state’s new early voting period, which opened May 31 and closed Friday, according to public records.

The county's 11,618 votes led all of the state’s 46 counties in the number of early ballots cast, according to the S.C. Election Commission. Statewide, 100,450 people voted early.

Any runoffs will be held June 28.

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

As votes are counted, here are the live results from Horry County:

*Denotes incumbent

U.S. House of Representatives (7th District)

Barbara Arthur (R) 234

Garrett Barton (R) 56

Russell Fry (R) 2,016

Mark McBride (R) 100

Spencer A. Morris (R) 11

Tom Rice (R)* 1,349

Ken Richardson (R) 514

The winner of this race will face Democrat Daryl Scott in November.

U.S. Senate

Catherine Fleming Bruce (D) 304

Angela Geter (D) 251

Krystle Matthews (D) 310

The winner of this race will face incumbent Tim Scott (R) in November.