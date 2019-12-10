The Horry County Police Department is searching for a person who assaulted a Myrtle Beach area store employee with pepper spray, according to a news release.
The assault was reported at The North Face at Tanger Outlets around 6 p.m. Monday. The store is located on Kings Road off of U.S. 17.
Officers learned a group of shoppers had been suspected of shoplifting by store employees, who started “store-dictated standard intervention procedures,” the release said.
The employees reported that the shoppers become irate. As the situation escalated, one of the employees started recording the encounter on a cellphone.
After momentarily leaving the business, one of the shoppers returned and sprayed the employee who was recording with pepper spray. The female, who is wanted on an assault charge, then fled.
The employee who was sprayed was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a police report.
Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-248-1520.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.