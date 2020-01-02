A 21-year-old man is wanted on multiple charges in connection with two home invasions that happened Saturday in the Conway area.
Police are searching for Quashean Malique Phillips of Conway, according to a news release from the Horry County Police Department. He is wanted on charges including attempted murder, first-degree burglary, assault and weapons violations.
A second suspect, 27-year-old Davonte Shepard of Conway was arrested in connection with the case. He faces charges of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of assault and battery and two counts of pointing and presenting firearms, in addition to two counts of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.
An investigation revealed that around 6:30 a.m. Saturday Phillips and Shepard forced their way into a home on Franks Lane, the release said.
Phillips and Shepard engaged in a struggle with the homeowner, who was shot in the leg by one of the suspects. The homeowner stabbed one of the suspects with a pocket knife.
Authorities believe the two suspects broke into a neighboring home, where two other victims were assaulted before fleeing the scene.
Shortly after the assaults were reported, police received a report of a person with a stab wound at a local hospital. That person was identified as Shepard.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about Phillips' whereabouts is asked to call the HCPD at 843-248-1520.
