The Horry County Police Department is seeking information about a shooting that happened June 13 in the Deerfield community.
The agency tweeted the shooting occurred around 12:43 a.m. that day on Deer Creek Road.
Officials said one person suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
Authorities continue to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD 843-915-8477.
