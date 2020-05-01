The Horry County Police Department is searching for three people who are wanted in connection with a home invasion Thursday night in Little River.
The agency released surveillance video on Friday morning that shows the three individuals.
Officers responded to Riverwood Court after 9 p.m. after the incident was reported, according to a news release from the department.
Police learned three armed people had entered a home, demanded cash from a female resident and locked a male resident in a bedroom.
"When no cash could be provided to the subjects, they fled the home in what is believed to have been a black sedan," the release said.
No one was hurt during the incident, and nothing was taken from the home.
Horry County police remind community members to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity.
Anyone with information on the home invasion or the suspects is asked to call the HCPD at 843-248-1520.
