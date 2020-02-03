The Horry County Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered 59-year-old woman who was last seen near Myrtle Beach.
Cindy Annette Williams was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on Waterway Village Boulevard, according to a news release.
Williams is 5-foot-9 and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the HCPD at 843-248-1520.
