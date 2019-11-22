The Horry County Police Department responded to a home Friday after a person found a pipe bomb, authorities said.
Police responded around 5 p.m. to the residence on Waccamaw River Road in The Lakes subdivision, Lt. Thomas DelPercio said. The home is located near Holmestown Road.
He said the individual who notified authorities legally possessed several containers, and that one of them contained the device.
DelPercio said the public is safe, and the person who reported the item to police is not suspected of committing any crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.