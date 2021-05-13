The Horry County Animal Care Center is investigating after a severely malnourished dog being dropped off at the center Thursday.
The Environmental Services Unit at the Horry County Police Department took custody of the dog, according to a Facebook post from the HCACC Thursday afternoon. The post added that the investigation will look to see how the dog "came to be in this condition" and that "charges are possible."
"An HCPD investigation was initiated based up the dog being clearly malnourished and in obviously poor condition," Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said.
Moskov said that the dog is receiving "any necessary care" while this investigation continues.
No further details were currently available.
