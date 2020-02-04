Horry County police continue to investigate a shooting that happened over the weekend in the Loris area and left one person injured.
An incident report offers few details about the shooting.
The report said an officer responded to a location around 4 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting on Cedar Branch Road.
One person was shot in the back of the head, according to the report.
Horry County Police Department spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said that person received medical treatment after suffering nonlife-threatening injuries.
The HCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is handling the investigation.
Check back for updates.
