The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening, according to the agency's Twitter account.
The incident took place around 7:40 p.m. near Fred Nash Blvd. and U.S. 17 Bypass. "Two people sustained injuries — one non-life-threatening, and one superficial," a tweet said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-248-1520.
Check back for updates.
