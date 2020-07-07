The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday in the Longs area.
A tweet from the agency said the incident happened in the area of Freemont Road. One person was injured. Emergency personnel transported that person to a hospital.
"This is believed to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the community," the tweet said.
Community members are asked to avoid the area.
Check back for updates.
