The Horry County Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting, according to the agency's Twitter account.
Officers responded to a reported shooting near Canterbury Apartments in Carolina Forest around 4:45 a.m. Saturday.
Police found one person injured. That person was taken to a local hospital, where they died from their injuries.
The HCPD released a video showing a suspect running. That person is wanted by law enforcement in connection to the case, which HCPD is investigating as a homicide, officials said.
The individual running in this surveillance video is wanted in connection with the homicide. Anyone with information on this individual or the incident is asked to call #HCPD at 843-248-1520. pic.twitter.com/njbahkM40N— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) December 5, 2020
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.