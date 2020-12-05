police lights 4

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Graphics

The Horry County Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting, according to the agency's Twitter account.

Officers responded to a reported shooting near Canterbury Apartments in Carolina Forest around 4:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police found one person injured. That person was taken to a local hospital, where they died from their injuries.

The HCPD released a video showing a suspect running. That person is wanted by law enforcement in connection to the case, which HCPD is investigating as a homicide, officials said.

Check back for updates.

