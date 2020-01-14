The Horry County Police Department is investigating after authorities located a 20-year-old woman who had been shot Monday, according to a news release from the agency.
Officers responded to the area of Bay View Road and Mt. Olive Church Road in the Green Sea area around 2:07 p.m. Monday.
Police had received reports of a woman found lying in the road.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Horry County Fire Rescue arrived on scene and the woman was taken to a local hospital.
The release said she suffered life-threatening injuries.
Emergency personnel determined the woman had suffered a gunshot wound and may have been struck by a vehicle, the release said.
The HCPD's Criminal Investigations Division is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 843-248-1520.
