The Horry County Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight in Longs.
HCPD spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said the shooting happened around 1:35 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Sun Colony Boulevard. That's located off of S.C. 9.
Moskov said officers responded to the area for reports of a shooting and found a deceased person. Police immediately launched a homicide investigation.
Police took one person into custody, and no one else is wanted by authorities in connection with the case.
Check back for updates.
