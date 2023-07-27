Horry County Police officers train for an active shooter situation at Ten Oaks Middle School in Carolina Forest on Thursday, July 27, 2023. All the county’s officers and other area law enforcement partners are participating in the training with Horry County Police special operations officers as instructors. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Using a ram, law enforcement officers learn techniques in busting through a metal door during an active shooter training situation at Ten Oaks Middle School in Carolina Forest on Thursday, July 27, 2023. All the county’s officers and other area law enforcement partners are participating in the training with Horry County Police special operations officers as instructors. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Paired up, law enforcement officers learn techniques in clearing stairwells during an active shooter training situation at Ten Oaks Middle School in Carolina Forest on Thursday, July 27, 2023. All the county’s officers and other area law enforcement partners are participating in the training with Horry County Police special operations officers as instructors. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Using a ram, law enforcement officers learn techniques in busting through a metal door during an active shooter training situation at Ten Oaks Middle School in Carolina Forest on Thursday, July 27, 2023. All the county’s officers and other area law enforcement partners are participating in the training with Horry County Police special operations officers as instructors. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
With weapons drawn, officers rushed into a classroom at Ten Oaks Middle School Thursday morning.
“What we’re seeking to do is recreate the emotions, the feelings in the physical atmosphere,” said Capt. Dave Langlais of Horry County Police during the training exercise for all the county’s officers and other area law enforcement partners.
HCPD active shooter training at Ten Oaks Middle School
Janet Morgan
Janet Morgan
Janet Morgan
Janet Morgan
Janet Morgan
Janet Morgan
Janet Morgan
Janet Morgan
Langlais said officers are participating in the training over two weeks as their shifts allow.
The training at the middle school centered on a scenario that an active shooter was in the building. Officers drilled through various scenarios including busting down a door as well as clearing classrooms, halls and stairwells. The officers worked alone, in pairs and in groups.
“Officers have to be comfortable with being the first responder, sometimes the only responder,” Langlais said. “Officers need to be able to deal with any threats to the community, deal with it accordingly and without hesitation.”
So far this year there have been 23 school shootings across the country, according to Education Week. The national organization classifies school shootings as those that result in injuries or death.
Education Week lists 2022 as the high mark of school shootings since it began keeping records in 2018. There were 51 last year, 35 in 2021, 10 in 2020, 24 in 2019 and 24 in 2018.
The Gun Violence Archive states there have been 400 mass shootings nationally this year. The agency’s definition of a mass shooting is at least four people, excluding the shooter, have been shot.
“We look at it as when they’re going to happen not if,” Langlais said. “We’re prepared to act immediately without hesitation.”
Recently Horry County Schools showed off an added layer of security at Myrtle Beach Middle School.
The middle school off Oak Street originally had clear windows into its classrooms, but now there is a layer of film to prevent people from seeing into the classrooms from the hallways.
Ten Oaks, Socastee Elementary, Socastee Middle, and St. James Intermediate Schools are in the process of getting the same security film.
The board of education allocated $15.1 million in a 2021-2024 plan to address security measures throughout the district. The board also approved more than $4 million for security upgrades in a 2024-2029 plan.
“We ultimately want to prepare for the worst possible scenario, but we hope of the best every single day,” Langlais added the goal is to make sure the children, school staff and public are safe.
The instructors in the training at Ten Oaks are members with Horry County Police Department special operations.
