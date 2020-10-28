An Horry County police detective was injured in a head-on crash near Conway Tuesday afternoon that left another person dead.
The crash happened on the S.C. 544 overpass over U.S. 501 around 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Lee said a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling east on S.C. 544 when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe head-on.
The Horry County Police Department said on Facebook Wednesday that the Tahoe was an unmarked HCPD vehicle.
The driver of the Cavalier was not wearing a seat belt and died due to the wreck.
The deceased was identified as 46-year-old Allen Alexis Brown, who moved to Horry County from Sumter about four or five months ago, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in a news release.
Brown was taken to Conway Medical Center, where he succumbed to multiple traumatic injuries.
The driver of the Tahoe, the detective, was wearing a seat belt and received medical attention. The detective was taken to a local hospital after suffering minor injuries in the crash.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.
Please wear seatbelts everyone! Pay attention on the road and don't take safety for granted. South Carolina recently ranked highest in the nation for traffic fatalities : (
