Horry County police are investigating a shooting in the Longs area that left one person dead and another person injured.
Officers responded to the 2000 block of Plantation Drive around 4 a.m. in the Freemont community for reports of a shooting, according to the agency.
Upon arrival, officers found one person dead and another person with life-threatening injuries inside a vehicle. Emergency personnel transported the injured person to the hospital.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the deceased as 49-year-old Tyrone Davis of the Longs area. An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday.
“Our condolences go out to the friends and family of the individual who was killed in this incident, and we are sending hopes for healing to the other victim,” the HCPD’s release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Horry County police at 843-915-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.