The Horry County Police Department is conducting a death investigation near the 1200 block of Bucksport Road.
The agency tweeted Friday night that community members will see police vehicles and detectives in the area as authorities investigate.
Traffic on Bucksport Road may be slowed, a tweet said.
Check back for updates.
