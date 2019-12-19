Authorities were able to recover Horry County police chief Joseph Hill’s truck after it was stolen from his Myrtle Beach area home Wednesday night.
The truck had been locked, according to a press release from the HCPD. After the theft was discovered Horry County 911 was called, and the vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as stolen.
Footage captured by a Ring surveillance camera was used to determine when the theft happened and who was involved.
Within an hour of when the vehicle’s tag was logged into the NCIC database, automated license plate readers and cameras in Myrtle Beach picked up on the truck.
Officers found the vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart on Seaboard Street.
Police on Thursday located those responsible for the theft in the Racepath community, who were taken into custody. Charges are pending.
Said Hill in the release: “The professionalism demonstrated by 911, MBPD, and our officers and support staff was impressive. It’s not very often that we experience the side of the victims, but from the Hill family’s perspective, we have one amazing crime-fighting team here in the county.”
Officials urge community members to lock and secure their belongings as well as maintain records such as surveillance video that police can use if a crime occurs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.