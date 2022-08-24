Jessica Rabon was surprised when her daughter came home from school this week saying she was told to finish her lunch faster in order to earn recess time.
“She was told the only way she would get to go outside was to finish eating in 15 minutes,” Rabon said.
A sixth-grader at Conway Middle School, Rabon’s daughter told her that the school's principal and assistant principal were walking around the cafeteria encouraging the children to “hurry up and eat.”
For CMS sixth-graders, the lunch period is split into two sessions. Rabon said that according to the district's online record system Powerschool, the time allotted for lunch is 12:12-12:40 p.m. Rabon said that half of her daughter’s grade goes for the first part of the period and the other half goes for the second part.
Rabon said no one told her that the lunch would be split. Her daughter told her they only have about 15 minutes from the time the bell rings, which means they still have to walk to the cafeteria from class and have time to stand in line for food if they did not bring their own lunch.
A post she made on social media about the situation has since garnered more than 30 shares and nearly 150 comments from local parents saying their children are dealing with similar rushed lunchtimes at many schools.
“It’s not enough time," Rabon said. "It’s the break in your day that gets you through your afternoon."
The South Carolina Board of Education recommends that children receive 15 to 20 minutes to eat “from the time they take their seat.”
Rabon dislikes the idea of students rushing through a meal worried they can only go outside if they “eat fast enough.”
Whitney Hall, another parent of a middle schooler in the district, said this is not just a CMS issue.
“This is across the board," she said. "This is a district problem."
Hall said that depending on which classroom the students are coming from, it could take up to five minutes of that 15-minute window just to get to the cafeteria.
“By the time he makes it from his classroom to the lunchroom and goes through the line, he might have three to seven minutes to eat,” Hall said, and added that she sometimes packs her son a snack bag for when he doesn’t have time to finish his lunch.
Hall said her middle schooler only got to explore the school’s outside courtyard once so far, walking in a straight line with his class once around the area and going back inside because there was no time to do anything more.
Some comments on Rabon’s public post allege that the district is “punishing the students” for the district’s overcrowding problems. Others said their children – in a variety of schools across the district - often come home hungry, with lunches only half-eaten due to time constraints.
Horry County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said that part of the hold-up with lunch serving times is that this is the first year in two years that students are having to pay for lunches again.
Due to COVID-19, the last two years of school lunches were free for everyone thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Bourcier said that now that the children are having to once again remember their student identification number to pay or wait in line and give cash for lunch, the line is taking a bit longer until they get used to doing so again.
CMS maintains that they are adhering to the proper timeframes.
“The school follows the requirement of adequate time to eat, which includes the time students walk to the cafeteria and is seated until they leave," said CMS Principal Regina Treadwell-Pertell in an email response. "Since the start of the school year, students have received the adequate time required.”
The principal said that every lunch is 30 minutes, and “each grade level operates on a split lunch to stagger the serving periods to minimize wait time.”
While the district has a number of schools that are close to maximum capacity, thus far this year that isn't the case for CMS.
The district has a list of schools that are over 95% capacity and no longer accept student transfers, but as of this school year, CMS is not on that list. According to Bourcier, CMS is forecasted to be at approximately 84% capacity for this school year.
“One group goes out for recess while the other eats lunch in the cafeteria,” Treadwell-Pertell's response said, noting that recess for this school year officially begins tomorrow, and announcements have been made daily about it. “As is the normal practice at our school to review procedures and practices for students at the beginning of the school year.”
Hall said she hopes some changes can be made, suggesting that the 30 minutes each morning that the students spend in homeroom could be cut shorter, and that time be added to lunch instead.
“This is ridiculous,” Hall said.
Horry County Board of Education Chairman Ken Richardson said he heard about Rabon’s concerns last night and is presently discussing the matter with district officials.
