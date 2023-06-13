After an ordinance failed last year before the Horry County Council to impose impact fees for new developments, the council’s Infrastructure and Regulations Committee voted to send the idea back to the council for consideration later this month.

Citing a recent study, planning and zoning director David Jordan told the committee Tuesday that growth in the county has created a tremendous wear-and-tear on the county’s infrastructure and has created an urgency to find funding sources to keep up with new and existing roads, public safety sources and other needs.

The impact fees will only apply to new developments, both residential and commercial. The fees will not be imposed on new affordable housing projects or homes being rebuilt due to a catastrophe.

The study predicted that over the next 10 years, 43,532 single-family and multifamily units will be built in the unincorporated parts of Horry County. County-wide, including incorporated areas, that number jumps to 65,817.

According to a chart provided to the committee, the maximum fee imposed on a single residential unit would be $5,740 and $3,915 per unit in a multifamily project.

For retail projects, the maximum would be $10,313 per 1,000 square feet, an office would be $4,561 per 1,000 square feet and for lodging, the maximum would be $3,463 per room.

County council chairman Johnny Gardner said it was imperative that the impact fee ordinance at least make it past first reading.

“This is too monumental not to discuss,” Gardner said. “Last year, it failed with a 6-6 vote at first reading and wasn’t even discussed.”

Madison Cooper of the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors cautioned that imposing impact fees would hinder the growth of the county.

Cooper said the fees not only affect newcomers to Horry County but also current residents who want to build new homes.

“A study by the National Homebuilders Association found that for every additional $1,000 added to the cost of a home, it deters 331 potential buyers,” she said.