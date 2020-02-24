Horry County officials are asking residents to report property damage caused by recent flooding.
The county is assessing the damage to residential and commercial structures this week to determine the flood event’s impact, according to a news release from Horry County Government.
The evaluation plays a vital role in acquiring state and federal financial assistance to help the region’s disaster recovery efforts.
Last week, Horry County communities such as Socastee began seeing flooding caused by recent rainfall in North Carolina.
Many impacts along the Intracoastal Waterway came from the Great Pee Dee River flooding, which caused both the waterway and Waccamaw River to back up. The Waccamaw River near Conway remained at moderate flood stage Monday afternoon, though the water level continues to slowly descend.
The Property Damage Self-Reporting Tool can be reached by clicking here.
It allows owners and renters to report an affected property’s location and owner in addition to the amount of damage and status of the property. One can also submit photos.
The information reported will help the county determine the best long-term recovery strategies for affected communities.
This week, additional county crews, including damage assessment teams, will be in areas affected by the recent flooding.
