An Horry County man was sentenced to four years in prison for child pornography possession, according to a news release from the S.C. Attorney General's Office.
Charles Jared Thomas on Monday pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor before Judge Deadra Jefferson.
“Child pornography is repulsive and will never, ever be tolerated,” S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson said in the release. “The people who share and possess child pornography need to remember that our Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force works around the clock to find you, and we make arrests every week.”
In February and June of 2016, Thomas sent child pornography to Special Investigator Kevin Atkins with the Attorney General’s Office by using a file sharing network, the release said. Also, investigators with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department reported being sent child pornography from Thomas.
After a search warrant was executed at Thomas' home, more child pornography was found on two of his laptops. Thomas consented to the forfeiture of those laptops and will have to register as a sex offender upon his release.
Assistant Deputy Attorney General Kyle Senn prosecuted the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.