Horry County man found guilty in 2018 murders of father, son in Conway area

After deliberating for a couple of hours, a jury found an Horry County man guilty on all charges in connection to the shooting deaths of a father and son in the Conway area nearly four years ago, according to news partner WMBF News.

Randy Grainger, 53, was found guilty of killing a father and son in 2018. A judge sentenced Grainger to life in prison without parole on both of the murder convictions, WMBF News reports.

He was on trial this week for two counts of murder, criminal conspiracy, arson, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and stealing a vehicle.

The jury found him guilty of murdering Robert Marion Jr., 59, and Robbie Stetson Ford, 25. Both men were from the Conway area and had been shot to death in August 2018.

Around 12:26 p.m. Aug. 18, 2018, officers were dispatched to a home off of Highway 19 for an attempt to locate/welfare check. When police arrived, they found two men dead on the property, and a homicide investigation was immediately launched.

The suspects were later arrested in 2020.

Two other defendants face charges in connection to the case. Samantha Rabon, of Aynor, is charged with two counts of murder and other charges related to the investigation.

A third suspect, Teresa Martin, of Conway, plead guilty to accessory after the fact on Monday, a prosecutor said.

Martin took the stand Wednesday morning and testified that Grainger was motivated by financial gain from helping Rabon kill the two victims and split the inheritance money getting away with it.

"On a Tuesday, that's when he asked me if I would drop him off at Samantha's daddy's house," Martin said.

Martin also testified that Rabon promised Grainger $20,000 if he killed her father and half brother, WMBF News reports.