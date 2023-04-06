Horry County man found guilty in 2018 murders of father, son in Conway area

After deliberating for a couple of hours, a jury found an Horry County man guilty on all charges in connection to the shooting deaths of a father and son in the Conway area nearly four years ago, according to news partner WMBF News.
Randy Grainger, 53, was found guilty of killing a father and son in 2018. A judge sentenced Grainger to life in prison without parole on both of the murder convictions, WMBF News reports.
He was on trial this week for two counts of murder, criminal conspiracy, arson, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and stealing a vehicle.
The jury found him guilty of murdering Robert Marion Jr., 59, and Robbie Stetson Ford, 25. Both men were from the Conway area and had been shot to death in August 2018.
Around 12:26 p.m. Aug. 18, 2018, officers were dispatched to a home off of Highway 19 for an attempt to locate/welfare check. When police arrived, they found two men dead on the property, and a homicide investigation was immediately launched.
The suspects were later arrested in 2020.
Two other defendants face charges in connection to the case. Samantha Rabon, of Aynor, is charged with two counts of murder and other charges related to the investigation.
A third suspect, Teresa Martin, of Conway, plead guilty to accessory after the fact on Monday, a prosecutor said.
Martin took the stand Wednesday morning and testified that Grainger was motivated by financial gain from helping Rabon kill the two victims and split the inheritance money getting away with it.
"On a Tuesday, that's when he asked me if I would drop him off at Samantha's daddy's house," Martin said.
Martin also testified that Rabon promised Grainger $20,000 if he killed her father and half brother, WMBF News reports.
Public defender Martin Spratlin questioned Martin's credibility by bringing up her past criminal charges for dishonest crimes like food stamp fraud and citing inconsistencies in her testimony on the stand and in previous statement prior to pleading guilty Monday.
Prosecution and defense also examined witnesses from Horry County Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division who were involved in reviewing evidence from the investigation.
SLED agent Paul Greer answered questions from the prosecution that explaining his work attempting to trace evidence between a Charter Arms revolver suspected of being used as a murder weapon and three bullet casings found at the scene of the crime.
"The results there were negative, meaning they were not fired by that revolver," Greer said.
Greer also said that based on his findings, he was unable to conclude whether the bullet casing were fired by the same gun or multiple different guns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.