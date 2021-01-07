A Murrells Inlet man on Thursday was charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree.
The Horry County Sheriff's Office's Internet Crimes Against Children task force arrested Christopher John Fletcher, 49, on Thursday morning.
A news release said the Attorney General’s Office assisted with the investigation.
Investigators were led to Fletcher after receiving reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a new release said. Investigators say Fletcher distributed files of child sexual abuse material, according to the release.
The Attorney General's office will prosecute the case. If convicted, Fletcher could face 10 years in prison for each count.
Fletcher is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $28,000 bond.
