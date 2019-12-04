A 26-year-old Galivants Ferry man was arrested last week on a child pornography charge, according to a news release from S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Wesley Shane Lewis was arrested on Nov. 27 and has been charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office took Lewis into custody. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, which is also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which led them to Lewis. Investigators say Lewis distributed child pornography, the release said.
The Attorney General's Office will prosecute the case.
