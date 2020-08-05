Authorities on Monday arrested a 39-year-old Horry County man on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Rony Roselina Antunez-Antunez of the Myrtle Beach area faces four charges of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a news release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Each count is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office arrested Antunez-Antunez, and investigators with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, which is also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
Investigators received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to the suspect.
Investigators say he distributed files of child sexual abuse material, according to the release.
The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.
