Authorities on Tuesday arrested a 62-year-old Myrtle Beach man on child sexual abuse material charges.
Randy Michael Faulkner is charged with six counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a news release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Law enforcement received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Faulkner. Investigators say he distributed files containing child sexual abuse material, the release said.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office arrested Faulkner.
Personnel with the Attorney General’s Office, which is also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, helped with the investigation.
The Attorney General's Office will prosecute the case.
