An influx of federal funding could allow Horry County to build a unique wheelchair-accessible playground at the Loris Nature Park.

Earlier this month, the Horry County Parks and Open Space Board recommended allocating $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to building the playground at the park, which is located just outside the city limits and across the street from Loris High School.

“Anything like this would be a huge addition for us over there,” said Kevin Gause, a Loris area representative on the parks and open space board. “This place is getting busier and busier as we speak. There’s a lot of traffic going through there.”

The county has already received $250,000 for an accessible playground and is in line to receive another $250,000 allocation for another playground. The money comes from the county’s portion of the ARPA, which is designed to offset the negative economic impacts of the pandemic. In total, the county is expected to receive more than $68 million from this program.

So why Loris?

Developed in 2009, the Loris Nature Park already includes a conventional playground, trails, a picnic shelter and amphitheater. But county staff insist the park needs some upgrades, particularly the playground facilities.

“It is in need of replacement soon,” said Ashley Cowen, the deputy director of the county’s parks and recreation department.

A key feature of this playground would be equipment for wheelchair accessibility.

“A wheelchair could actually roll up the ramps,” Cowen said. “A child could get out of their wheelchair, go down the slide and then the wheelchair could come back around and pick them back up. We do not have anything like this at any of our Horry County parks.”

Although the county has received the funding for such a playground, it will be up to Horry County Council to decide which areas receive the facilities.