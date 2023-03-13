Residents living in the unincorporated areas of Horry County may now return to conducting open burns, the county announced Monday.

Horry County initiated an outdoor burning ban on March 7 at sunrise due to extreme fire danger as a result of low humidity, dry and windy conditions.

Open burning in Horry County requires citizens to contact the South Carolina Forestry Commission at 1-800-986-5404 before the burn has started.

More information regarding regulations for open burning can be found in the county ordinance on burning on the Horry County Fire Rescue website.

"Even when the burning ban is not in place, we ask for consideration and due diligence when actively involved in open burning. Always remember to lean on the side of safety, and do not burn in windy or dry conditions," said Horry County officials.