Horry County Council plans to scale back some of the building regulations that the council enacted in response to the flooding caused by Hurricane Florence.
In February, county officials postponed a vote on reducing the elevation requirements for home construction in some high-risk flood zones. At the time, they said they wanted the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to tell them what impact this decision would have on flood insurance rates. After a closed-door meeting with FEMA officials, county officials voted to lower the building height regulations in certain flood zones. Then last month, they agreed to reduce the building requirements countywide, not just in the special flood zones.
“We feel that we still offer twice the recommended protections of FEMA,” Horry County Councilman Al Allen said. “We’ll still be able to find a happy medium with the property owners and home builders.”
County officials on Tuesday plan to take their final vote on lowering the building height requirements from 3 feet above the standards set by FEMA to 2 feet above those requirements.
Although Allen said the county’s decision would have a “minimal” impact on flood insurance rates, flood victim advocates aren’t so sure. They fear the council is arbitrarily deciding to lower the elevation standards without fully exploring the potential consequences.
“The FEMA maps are off in some places of the county,” said April O’Leary with the nonprofit Horry County Rising. “They can be off anywhere from 3-5 feet. The reason why we went with the 3-foot elevation standard was because the FEMA maps were egregiously wrong. So at a 2-foot elevation standard, new homes could actually flood in the FEMA flood zone.”
O’Leary, who worked with local leaders to strengthen their flood ordinance, said the council’s decision should be based on data and research. She said she hasn’t heard any justification for the 2-foot standard other than it would be consistent in all flood zones.
One of the factors driving the decision is a push to settle a lawsuit with a homebuilder who wants to construct houses at a lower elevation than the standards listed in the county ordinance.
When faced with those regulations last year, the builder turned to the Horry County Construction Board of Appeals, an obscure panel made up of construction industry professionals that was established to hear challenges to the decisions of county building officials.
On Aug. 31, the appeals board voted to approve a variance to the county’s flood ordinance for Great Southern Homes.
When the appeals board agreed that the builder should be able to construct 46 houses along the Waccamaw River at a lower elevation than required by the county’s flood ordinance, the move raised red flags for both state officials and environmentalists.
A representative from the state Department of Natural Resources also expressed concerns about what would happen if FEMA found out the county wasn’t upholding its own rules.
Horry County participates in FEMA’s Community Ratings System (CRS), an incentive program that rewards communities for adopting stronger floodplain management rules than the minimum federal standards.
Communities with stronger standards are awarded a CRS rating, which determines how much money homeowners can save on federally-subsidized flood insurance premiums.
A FEMA bulletin presented during a public meeting last year noted that any variances in the flood zone should be decided “only on a structure-by-structure basis,” and should not be reviewed or granted “for multiple lots, phases of subdivisions or entire subdivisions.”
The bulletin said when determining if an applicant has a sufficient hardship to justify a variance, an appeals board “must weigh the applicants’ hardship against the community-wide flood damage prevention requirements.”
According to the bulletin, “inconvenience, aesthetic considerations, physical handicaps, personal preferences, the disapproval of one’s neighbors, or homeowners association restrictions do not qualify as exceptional hardships. This applies even if the alternative means of construction are more expensive or complicated than building the structure with a variance, or if they require the property owner to use the parcel differently than originally intended or build the home elsewhere.”
Although the lawsuit remains pending, county officials have said the case could be settled if the building elevation standards are lowered to 2 feet.
In their discussions with FEMA, county officials said they learned that allowing exceptions to their rules could jeopardize their participation in the flood insurance program. However, if they made an across-the-board policy change, they said the impact would not be significant.
Although most council members have supported scaling back the flood restrictions, some remain opposed to the move.
“What I asked is, ‘What was the premise of moving it to 3 feet in the first place?’” said councilman Michael “Mikey Mash” Masciarelli. “I could never get a straight answer. … Was it to protect people? To protect houses? Or was it insurance, buildings or what was it? Well, the real answer is obviously to protect people. But now the discussion goes on [to] builders and projects. It’s going to cost them more money to what’s the insurance rating and this person is suing us. … All these other influences start getting factored in and there’s where the wheels come off.”
Councilman Dennis DiSabato said he’s not opposed to revisiting the elevation standards, but not to settle a lawsuit or appease a developer.
The council meets at 6 p.m. at the Horry County Government & Justice Center in Conway.
