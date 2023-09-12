Concerned with the quality and appearance of new subdivisions springing up in the county, the Horry County Council Infrastructure and Regulations committee passed recommendations Tuesday for new design standards on single-family homes.
The standards would apply to subdivisions with 10 or more homes and only to single-family residences. The new standards would only affect homes built after the new regulations go into effect, if county council approves the change.
New county planning and zoning director Charlie Suggs presented the slate of design standards that include façade requirements, overhangs and landscaping.
According to the proposal, single family detached structures would be constructed of materials consistent with characteristics of the neighborhood, including, but not limited to, brick, stone, wood, vinyl, fiber cement, metal, stucco and masonry siding. There would be a combination of no less than three aesthetically different styles of façade materials listed above.
The requirements would not apply if the home is built entirely out of brick or stucco, according to David Gilreath, assistant county administrator.
As committee members debated different possible requirements, Gilreath cautioned that even the smallest of tweaks to an ordinance has ripple effects throughout other areas of building and zoning. He said getting too detailed means cutting into the artistic aspect presented by the architects, something he doesn’t want to do.
Gilreath added that he prefers offering incentives in many cases to builders instead of strict requirements.
These design standards would be new for the county. Municipalities including Conway, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach have design standards.
Committee chairman Al Allen said it was time the county took a stand and came up with some strong requirements.
“I’m tired of hearing, ‘that’s the way we’ve always done it’ in this county,” he said.
One major discussion point was if shutters should be required on new homes. The proposal states that shutters could be used as one of the three façade materials.
Councilmember Tom Anderson said some houses need shutters and some don’t.
The committee also spent a while discussing the pitch of the roof. They decided to recommend an 8/12 pitch requirement on the main roof line only.
Another point of contention was the amount of overhang of the house. The new standards require a minimum of 12 inches of overhang. This can be accomplished by also using an eight-inch overhang combined with a four-inch gutter.
Committee member Mike Masciarelli wanted assurance that overhangs at a door or other entrance had gutters so that persons entering a residence would not get soaked in a heavy rain and to keep water from coming back under the eave and damaging wood frames.
All yards that front a right-of-way will be required to have a tree that comes from a list of trees provided by the county.
From the beginning, Masciarelli said it did not matter how many new standards were put in place if the builders could come to the Zoning Board of Appeals and get variances every time.
To that end, the committee also recommended to dissolve the current ZBA and add requirements for at least three of the members. One member must be a licensed attorney in South Carolina and two must be either an engineer, architect, land-use planner, landscape architect or arborist.
The board would consist of nine members—five from east of the Waccamaw River and four from west of the Waccamaw.
Both the new design standards and the restructuring of the Zoning Board of Appeals must be approved by the county council.
