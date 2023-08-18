The proposed Equestrian and Rural Civic Center in the western part of Horry County came a few steps closer to reality after leaders discussed the future of the project.
The Horry County Council Infrastructure and Regulation subcommittee on the rural center gave the project’s consultants their directions on what the county would like to see.
The committee told representatives from Johnson Consulting they would like a competition arena, an expo hall, a grandstand, 400 horse stalls, RV sites and riding trails on the nearly 500 acres of county-owned land near Hardwick and Party Pines roads in the Conway area.
In addition to the civic center, the county is allowing the South Carolina National Guard to build a new armory on the site. The area will also be used as a staging center during emergencies like hurricane recovery.
The land was purchased for approximately $4.5 million with a large chunk of the funding coming from Horry Electric Cooperative, which wants to use the facility for its meetings and other events.
Consultant Charles Johnson told the committee the competition arena would have 3-5,000 permanent seats with the capability of adding 3-4,000 temporary seats on the floor.
Johnson said the area would support at least 25-30 equestrian events a year.
“This will be a busy building,” he said.
The adjacent Expo Hall would have 80,000 square feet, second only in size in Horry County to the 100,000 square feet of the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The Expo Hall would be available for conventions, meetings, shows of all kinds and could be divided into separate meeting rooms.
Johnson said the Expo Hall would be utilized a lot and be especially beneficial to shows and events with attendees who might not like “the animal smell” of the arena.
Committee vice-chairman Johnny Shelley said the county would like both the arena and the Expo Hall.
In addition, the facility would have an outside grandstand that would be conducive to events such as concerts and tractor pulls, Johnson added.
To facilitate horses coming in for the equestrian events, there would be 400 stalls available. The committee said these should be used on a temporary basis and not as permanent stalls for local horse owners.
Johnson said another lucrative option would be to host fairs. He said events such as county fairs bring in lots of visitors and revenue.
“Some places even set up separate foundations or boards just for fairs,” Johnson said.
Preliminary plans also call for 100 or so RV camp sites, though these weren’t discussed by the committee Thursday.
The market analysis presented by Johnson Consulting said the demographics of the area make the civic center a viable opportunity. According to the analysis, the center could typically draw from an area extending south to Charleston, west to Charlotte and north to the Raleigh-Durham area. This brings in a little over 7 million people within a three-hour drive.
Earlier predictions for the cost of the center ranged from $50 million to $100 million but that won’t be narrowed down until after a master plan is approved by the county.
Assistant county administrator Barry Spivey said there is already $34 million in the bank set aside for the project. Spivey said other sources of funding include the possibility of setting up an admissions tax district where the county could pick up 50% of the revenue, establishing a multi-county business park that could provide extra funding in the long run and state and federal grants.
Spivey said since the site will have the National Guard and an emergency staging area, FEMA may also be a source.
Johnson said the next step would include focusing on local groups and agencies for input and putting together a master plan. He said it may be nine months or so before the the plan is ready.
