Horry County is initiating an outside burn ban for the unincorporated areas until further notice, officials announced Monday.
The ban is due to extreme fire danger as a result of low humidity, dry and windy conditions.
Beginning Tuesday morning at sunrise, all outdoor burning, including permitted burns, are strictly prohibited while the ban is under effect.
Anyone who engages in an open burn during the ban will be considered in open violation of this law, officials said.
For more information, visit http://horrycountysc.gov/.
