The Socastee High Marching Braves have rebounded in a big way this year.

In fact, they’re three times larger than when current director Will Jung took the helm three years ago, just after COVID-19 hit.

“We had 15 members then,” Jung said. “This year, we’re up to 45. We’re making progress getting the program on the right track.”

This year’s unit has a wide mix of ages, Jung said, with a balance of senior leadership and underclassmen.

Local high school bands take to the field during the hottest of summer weeks before school begins and their practice doesn’t let up for months.

Each band picks a themed show for the season, with the ultimate goal being to make it to the state finals in late fall. Along the way, the band competes in local competitions as well as regionals that lead to state qualification.

Jung says this year’s theme for the Marching Braves is entitled “Hollow Cathedral,” which is a pretty detailed extravaganza to fit into one halftime-length performance. Without giving too many details, Jung says the storyline is about a couple who fall in love, get married, the husband dies and the wife searches a haunted cathedral looking for her long-lost spouse.

“We’ll even have a coffin out there to make it look even more realistic.”

Jung says he’s found that a lot of his members wait until the sophomore year to join the band.

“We’re trying to get them to know how fun and beneficial being in the band can be sooner,” he said. “Being in the band gives a student a level of self-discipline they can’t get anywhere else. They can apply this to the arts which makes it even more special.”

Jung says he was a perfect example of how being a bandmember can help a student.

“I used to be shy and stayed to myself,” he said. “But I joined the band and it really helped to bring out my personality.”

In fact, being in the band is what helped him decide his life’s calling.