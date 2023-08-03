The Socastee High Marching Braves have rebounded in a big way this year.
In fact, they’re three times larger than when current director Will Jung took the helm three years ago, just after COVID-19 hit.
“We had 15 members then,” Jung said. “This year, we’re up to 45. We’re making progress getting the program on the right track.”
This year’s unit has a wide mix of ages, Jung said, with a balance of senior leadership and underclassmen.
Local high school bands take to the field during the hottest of summer weeks before school begins and their practice doesn’t let up for months.
Each band picks a themed show for the season, with the ultimate goal being to make it to the state finals in late fall. Along the way, the band competes in local competitions as well as regionals that lead to state qualification.
Jung says this year’s theme for the Marching Braves is entitled “Hollow Cathedral,” which is a pretty detailed extravaganza to fit into one halftime-length performance. Without giving too many details, Jung says the storyline is about a couple who fall in love, get married, the husband dies and the wife searches a haunted cathedral looking for her long-lost spouse.
“We’ll even have a coffin out there to make it look even more realistic.”
Jung says he’s found that a lot of his members wait until the sophomore year to join the band.
“We’re trying to get them to know how fun and beneficial being in the band can be sooner,” he said. “Being in the band gives a student a level of self-discipline they can’t get anywhere else. They can apply this to the arts which makes it even more special.”
Jung says he was a perfect example of how being a bandmember can help a student.
“I used to be shy and stayed to myself,” he said. “But I joined the band and it really helped to bring out my personality.”
In fact, being in the band is what helped him decide his life’s calling.
“My parents had always wanted me to take over the [family] business,” Jung said. “But after being in the band a couple of years, I knew this is what I wanted to do. They’ve finally accepted it.”
Drum major Gabby Martin concurred with her director, saying marching band is a way to enjoy doing what you love and have fun.
“It’s a combination of showing your musical talent and performing skills,” she said.
First year member Trina Nguyen says she’s found that being in the band is a great way to get out of her usual comfort zone.
“I love the people in the band,” she said. “It’s a good way to mix music and being active.”
Jung said the support from the Socastee community has been amazing.
“We have a booster club that’s now a 501(c) nonprofit if anyone would like to donate to the band,” he said. “Probably the most rewarding thing is when community members just stop by to watch the band practice. Many say they were in a band program growing up and just want to check on our progress.”
Across the waterway, Carolina Forest High band director Mark Roddy stands atop a tower peering across a steaming parking lot as his band goes through the motions of their show for the 2023 season.
This year’s unit is 120 strong, down a bit from last year after losing a huge graduating class.
But Roddy says the members have really stepped up and are putting in great effort so far. Unlike many other programs, the Marching Panthers are a couple of weeks ahead in their progress, having started rehearsals on July 17.
Roddy said he learned several years ago that it’s better to be a bit further along by the time school starts.
“I call it ‘chasing the devil,’ he laughed. “At some point, we’re going to get a hurricane during the season and be out of school so I want to make sure it doesn’t hold us back.”
He says band has changed a lot over the years becoming athletic as much as musical. Carolina Forest's band not only plays for Friday night ball games but also competes regionally, statewide and even nationally.
“We’ve competed in other parts of the country in the Bands of America competition,” Roddy said. “This year, it’s at Coastal Carolina so I get to sleep in my own bed.”
Roddy says by being in the band, students learn just as much about life as they learn about music.
“If you can be successful in band, you can be successful in life with the skills you learn,” he said.
Senior drum captain Michael Posser said being in the band has taught him valuable leadership and time management skills.
“This is something I really like to do and want to continue taking the skills I’ve learned ahead,” he said. Posser intends to try out for the Spirit of Atlanta Drum Corps International unit after graduation.
First year drum major Francesca Urso said what she has learned in the band, and especially as a drum major, has given her confidence to go after anything she desires.
“The skills you learn, especially leadership and teamwork, are life skills you can use all of your life,” she said.
Urso said the life skills she has picked up in band will go a long way in her pursuit of a business career after graduation.
But, like Posser, she’s not quite ready to give up the marching life just yet with plans for auditioning for a DCI band, as well.
