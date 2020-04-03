Due to current weather conditions, Horry County Government has initiated an outdoor burning ban effective immediately for the unincorporated areas of Horry County.
This ban will remain in place until further notice.
The ban has been placed due to the extreme fire danger as a result of the low relative humidity and windy conditions. Any and all outdoor burning, included permitted burns, are strictly prohibited during the ban, and those involved in any open burning would be in violation of the law.
For more information on the status of the burning ban, visit horrycounty.org.
