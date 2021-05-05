Horry County’s arson dog and investigator, who work dozens of fire investigations each year, participated in an annual recertification virtually on Wednesday.

The department's only K9, Crosby, passed each of the recertification tests at the Horry County Fire Rescue training center in the Loris area.

“He did great,” said HCFR Capt. Matt Rice, Crosby's handler. “He passed everything.”

The recertification test includes blind tests where K9s are given unknown samples to sniff as well as detecting different types of scents.

Arson dog teams are trained to locate any possible evidence of arson after a fire, according to State Farm, which partners with law enforcement to help with the recertification process. K9s alert their handlers, who are usually firefighters or law enforcement officials, to the specific location of an accelerant, according to State Farm. Accelerants include gasoline, oil or fuel. The handler then collects the evidence, which is sent to a laboratory for confirmation.

Rice and 5-year-old Crosby have worked together for three years.

In 2020, Crosby investigated about 70 calls, said Tony Casey, spokesperson for HCFR. Crosby has worked about 20 calls so far this year.

Rice said arson is one of the hardest crimes to prosecute and K9s make the process and case investigations more successful.

“These dogs can process a house in a matter of minutes,” Rice said, adding without a trained K9, it is more time consuming and expensive.

The process of investigating fires also proves innocence just as much as it proves guilt, Rice said.

K9 Crosby and Rice completed the recertification along with Burton Fire Department Lt. John Perry and K9 Sam and Howe Springs Fire Rescue Chief Billy Dillon and K9 Piper.