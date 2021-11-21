On a brisk November morning in Conway, visitors at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm learned how to make syrup the old-fashioned way.

Walter Hill, director of the Horry County Museum, said this weather is perfect for harvesting sugar cane and making cane syrup.

“This is the time of year where sugar cane has come into its maturity,” he said. “We had our first killing frost, so it’s about to go dormant soon. So this is the time to cut it, strip it, cook it.”

As he looked over the barren field at the farm off U.S. 701 North, Hill said the cane syrup-making traditionally happened here at a time when farm families could relax.

“When you look around, there’s not much left out there,” Hill said. “The tobacco is in, the corn is in. We have our winter garden crop established. So the farm family, not for commercial ventures, grow cane to sell but for personal use.”

The syrup-making starts with taking stalks of sugar cane and placing them in between two rollers that are attached to a mule. The mule then walks around the field in a circle and the sugar cane is essentially peeled apart and the juices from the sugar can flow down into a bucket. That juice is then put into a massive kettle boiled down.

Hill said boiling the juices can take anywhere from six to eight hours. While not everyone had a cane mill back in the day, Hill said farmers would gather their crops and utilize the cooking time as a community event.

“Horry County has a very unique and special demographic,” Hill said. “We have this really interesting community makeup of families that have been here prior to the Civil War and here prior to the [American] Revolution. We also have a makeup of families that have also been here for a few years because we are a retirement community, we are a growing community. It’s extremely important to us as a museum and cultural institution to help the people who are here preserve what their past is about and share our past with the newcomers here.”