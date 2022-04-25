The Horry County Board of Education will soon begin making plans for new elementary schools in the St. James area as well as a new facility for South Conway Elementary School.
But first on the agenda? Building two new schools in Carolina Forest.
“We’re going to reach a point where I’m not sure we will have room for any more modulars [in Carolina Forest],” said Horry County Schools Director of Planning Joe Burch.
In March, Burch said it would take 90 days for an architect to work with the district through its design committee to have something ready for potential bidding in 2024 for Carolina Forest.
It could cost between $4 million and $5 million for full design and permitting services, in addition to a possible $2 million to $3 million for the same services for new schools in St. James and South Conway.
The funding source for the project would be the 2021-2024 building program site planning budget.
“We believe that money would cover the cost of going through this process,” Burch said, mentioning there would be full construction documents, and all permitting in place. “And you’d be ready to go as soon as funding was allocated for the actual building part.”
St. James Elementary School is next on the list for a new building, but likely the construction would need to happen on the same site as the existing school and would require a different approach.
“It will require a different level of effort and investigation than other sites,” Burch’s presentation said. “We would need assistance determining how to structure this project and how it could be built on existing site while keeping site operational for school and bussing.”
During Monday’s facilities committee meeting, Burch said that the district may also explore trying to obtain further acreage across from or next to the current St. James Elementary site.
“I’m not saying we can’t do it there [the existing site],” Burch said. “It’s tricky when you have an active school and build a new school right behind it … it might require modular classrooms to do it.”
District 5 member Howard Barnard said that he wanted St. James Elementary parents to know that they are not forgotten.
“The school is worn out and quite frankly it’s their turn,” Barnard said, saying some parents felt they were taking second fiddle to the new Whittemore Park Middle School.
Burch said St. James is “very much in our top four.”
South Conway Elementary’s new site will be at Hemingway Chapel Road and the new Conway Perimeter Road that is in the works, and would be a replacement for the current school.
“We need to wait a little longer on this one than the other three – we need it [Perimeter Road] to be under construction or getting going," Burch said. "This road is important to it."
Board Vice-Chairman Neil James noted that Carolina Forest needs relief right now, as Ocean Bay Elementary stands to reach 137% capacity this fall, and River Oaks Elementary should hit 141%.
Other budget updates and projects for next year
Final budget numbers will be available soon for the estimated $56 million Whittemore Park Middle School, but they are currently still within their budget. In May, the school board will decide whether to build six additional classrooms, which would take the new building's capacity from 1,050 to 1,200, according to district officials.
HCS Chief Financial Officer John Gardner said district officials hope to present a final budget to the board in early May, which Gardner anticipates could include a possible $2,000 salary increase for all teachers, as well as a 2% step increase for all employees, including teachers.
The district also discussed possible upcoming projects for sustainment and building modification for the 2022-2023 school year, including $4 million for various painting, carpet, paving, roofing and fire alarm projects across the district.
That $4 million also includes replacing the gym bleachers at Green Sea Floyds High School, finishing electronic message board signage at the six remaining elementary schools that don’t already have them, painting at Conway High School and an interior refresh of Waccamaw Elementary School.
As for building modification projects, another $4 million could go to upgrading digital door locks, the Loris High School tennis court replacement, and replacing rooftop near outside air conditioning units at Conway Elementary.
Another large portion of next school year’s building modification to-do list is for Carolina Forest High School, where significant main entrance improvements — including a signalized intersection — will take place.
The CFHS project is a joint project with Horry County, which likely would be handling the majority of the logistics of that upgrade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.