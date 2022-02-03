When it comes to oversight of Horry County beaches, few have been more influential than Julian “Duke” Brown, beach safety director for the Horry County Police Department.

Since joining the county as beach safety director in 1988, Brown has helped craft county policies, run training for local lifeguards and even write instruction manuals for the United States Lifeguard Association — all while teaching elementary school.

Now, he is being recognized with a commendation from the local Sons of the American Revolution chapter.

“It’s a national award called the Law Enforcement Commendation,” said Sanford Graves, the SAR member who presented the award to Brown. “He’s a police officer, but if you just see cop you’re not seeing it right because he’s also a teacher and a coach.”

Graves said the chapter spoke to Brown’s supervisors after he was nominated, then voted to confer the national award.

“(Supervisors) attested to his leadership, his skills as a police officer, the fact that he knows more than he can communicate,” Graves explained, naming HCPD Beach Patrol Sgt. Bill Muldoon and Lt. T.J. Mueller as references.

Brown first moved to Myrtle Beach in 1976 to teach fifth grade at Little River Elementary School, but had spent summers in the area in the mid and late ’60s.

“I’m originally from Durham,” Brown said. “My family would come down here in the '60s to camp.”

By 1982, he had started teaching P.E. and coaching sports like soccer, basketball and track and field.

He had also joined Myrtle Beach’s beach patrol, then a part of the city’s recreation department. (Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue is currently under the city fire department.)

Although he would leave in 1984, the same year he received his EMT certification, his career in beach safety was just beginning.

In 1985, Horry County expanded its oversight of county beaches, beefing up safety measures and taking over contracts with lifeguard services, which had previously been negotiated with beachfront property owners.