When it comes to oversight of Horry County beaches, few have been more influential than Julian “Duke” Brown, beach safety director for the Horry County Police Department.
Since joining the county as beach safety director in 1988, Brown has helped craft county policies, run training for local lifeguards and even write instruction manuals for the United States Lifeguard Association — all while teaching elementary school.
Now, he is being recognized with a commendation from the local Sons of the American Revolution chapter.
“It’s a national award called the Law Enforcement Commendation,” said Sanford Graves, the SAR member who presented the award to Brown. “He’s a police officer, but if you just see cop you’re not seeing it right because he’s also a teacher and a coach.”
Graves said the chapter spoke to Brown’s supervisors after he was nominated, then voted to confer the national award.
“(Supervisors) attested to his leadership, his skills as a police officer, the fact that he knows more than he can communicate,” Graves explained, naming HCPD Beach Patrol Sgt. Bill Muldoon and Lt. T.J. Mueller as references.
Brown first moved to Myrtle Beach in 1976 to teach fifth grade at Little River Elementary School, but had spent summers in the area in the mid and late ’60s.
“I’m originally from Durham,” Brown said. “My family would come down here in the '60s to camp.”
By 1982, he had started teaching P.E. and coaching sports like soccer, basketball and track and field.
He had also joined Myrtle Beach’s beach patrol, then a part of the city’s recreation department. (Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue is currently under the city fire department.)
Although he would leave in 1984, the same year he received his EMT certification, his career in beach safety was just beginning.
In 1985, Horry County expanded its oversight of county beaches, beefing up safety measures and taking over contracts with lifeguard services, which had previously been negotiated with beachfront property owners.
To coordinate its efforts, the county created a part-time beach safety director position, hiring Brown in 1988.
“The county wanted us to become involved with lifeguard training, and we started doing weekly training,” Brown recalled, adding that he would help draft a safety manual for Horry County.
When the county decided to make the position full time shortly after, he made it his second job.
“They decided it needed to be a full-time position,” Brown said. “I said I’d be willing to step in, but because I was teaching school I didn’t want to lose that aspect. So I worked weekends and summer for the next 33 years.”
Beyond lifeguard training, beach safety efforts included first aid, interagency coordination, law enforcement and disaster response.
“He patrolled the beaches and enforced the ‘No Surfing’ zone near the fishing pier,” Graves said of Brown before presenting the SAR award. “I also remember Duke from 1989 when he patrolled the area after Hurricane Hugo, protecting citizens and property while the winds were still high.”
In the ensuing decades, Brown would acquire numerous credentials, even becoming a police officer in 1990 after HCPD took over beach patrol.
“I’m what’s called a Class 3 officer and I’m able to handle ordinance enforcement on the beach,” he explained. “I go through same training as other officers, but don’t handle calls off the beach.
“You’re educating people on the beach, it’s not just responding,” he continued, adding that most measures are preventive. “We approach people and if they’re violating an ordinance explain the ordinance to them. Ninety-nine percent of the time people comply.”
In 1993, he became a United States Lifeguard Association certification officer, eventually co-writing the second and third editions of the ULSA Open Water Lifeguard Manual.
According to Brown, his substantial county role never interfered with his teaching job — though with his fifth-grade junior lifeguard program, he was able to merge the two.
“It started out as an extension of my P.E. program,” he said. “Once participants pass it, they’ll receive a CPR and first aid certificate. A junior lifeguard certificate from the Red Cross.”
The program is currently offered at Lakewood, St. James and Forest Brook elementary schools.
Although Brown retired from both of his jobs in 2018, he returned to his county role within a couple months.
Today, he continues to craft safety policies, run training for beach patrol, facilitate interagency communication and assist with enforcement on the beach.
Although he’s occupying the same role, his approach has changed substantially since he started.
“Lifeguarding was more of a response,” he explained. “Now it’s more proactive. Now we expect beach patrol officers to have more skills.”
Lifeguards used to rescue swimmers, Brown said, then take them to someone else for first aid and CPR, but now must do it all themselves.
He added that lifeguards must also be trained for different environments, rescue techniques and devices — listing jet skis and kayaks as examples.
Asked why he chose his twin career path, he looked back home.
“My mother was an elementary secretary,” he said. “My father was a police lieutenant. My brother is a retired officer.”
The SAR Law Enforcement Commendation confers a medal and an enameled bar for his uniform.
