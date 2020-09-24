The Horry County Council on Aging, with help from the Waccamaw Sertoma Club, plans to take some of the flood-prone property purchased with FEMA funds, keep it looking nice and put it to good use.
HCCOA executive director Elaine Gore said the property abuts the agency’s office at 2213 Main St. It was once the site of the Rivertown Pharmacy and a restaurant with several name changes.
Because the property has been flooded and bought with federal emergency money, it must be kept in its natural state so there’s not a lot that it can be used for, but the HCCOA has some ideas.
The biggest use will come from the Waccamaw Sertoma Club whose members will use it to sell Christmas trees. This past year, the group used the HCCOA’s parking lot for its sales, but Gore said the agency will need its parking area this year.
She said the property is “right on top” of the agency’s office, and officials have no specific plans for it other than to keep it nice and neat and use it for parking when they need it.
The lots will be kept cut and manicured by the Sertomans, she said.
Lessees are allowed to put up tents and offer some one-day entertainment on the property.
“That’s a big piece of property that’s pretty much useless, but it is a good place like if we wanted to do a little quilt show or a small flea market or art show,” Gore said, adding that she thinks Conwayites would really love a giant once-a-year yard sale.
The price for the agency to take over the properties is a whopping $1 a year.
And, one of the things Gore likes best about the lease is that it can be stopped at a moment’s notice with only a phone call. If the city finds that it needs it or the HCCOA wants to terminate it or if they grow weary of cutting the grass, the end is only a phone call away.
However, Gore said, she knows the Sertomans and has confidence that they will follow through on their promise to keep the property neat.
Gore said allowing others to use the property is also a possibility. If the idea includes doing something to help people, “we would be the first ones to say, ‘Let’s do it!’” she said.
Although the HCCOA’s business office isn’t in the Main Street building, the agency keeps the building for meetings and as a suitable place for its large freezer. There is one office there for home-delivered meals.
The building now is basically one big room that can seat 100 people, which makes it good for social distancing and other coronavirus prevention strategies, Gore said.
After the building flooded several times in the past, the agency remodeled it to make it flood resistant.
“It’s just a big empty room,” Gore said.
They’ve taken out all carpeting and built a three-foot brick wall that allows the building to be brushed out, washed and sanitized. There are tables and chairs and plexiglass dividers that make it suitable for meetings.
“We’re pretty much experienced at this flooding thing now,” Gore said.
The agency’s main office is at 1714 Mill Pond Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.