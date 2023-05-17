Horry County residents will see higher tax bills if county leaders give final approval to the hike they discussed Tuesday.
But county said the proposed increase is lower than what they had previously considered.
After Tuesday’s vote, council members need just one more favorable reading to approve the 3.5 mil hike. County officials say this is actually a drop of one mil from the originally proposed budget.
The budget totals $778 million and that includes almost $60 million in capital improvements.
County employees making less than $50,000 will receive a raise of $2,500. Those making more than $50,000 will get a 5% pay increase.
The budget must receive a third reading for final passage. The county budget year begins July 1.
In other action, the council heard a presentation about possible road projects that could be included in the RIDE IV road construction program.
RIDE IV Advisory Committee Chairman Wayne Gray presented the committee’s two lists of local priorities for new and existing road projects. Gray said the first list consisted of 13 projects in no particular order of importance. These projects, if completed, would cost $887 million. The second list of more local projects would total an estimated $1.2 billion.
“By the time RIDE IV is completed, the Ride program will have provided almost $3 billion in road improvements in this county,” Gray said. “No one gets everything they want but they will get something they need.”
Gray said projects from the RIDE III that haven’t been completed would get top priority. Each program lasts seven years.
“There has been a bill proposed in Columbia that would extend the RIDE period from seven to 11 years,” Gray said. “This would provide more funding to get projects done.”
Gray noted that at least 60% of the Ride funds come from tourists.
Councilmember Gary Loftus asked Gray if his committee had developed any strategies to get the state to put up more funding for Horry County road needs.
“Horry County never gets its fair share of road funding from the state,” Loftus said.
Gray said he had talked to every member of the county delegation but right now the proposed state budget doesn’t offer any money for specific county projects.
Ride IV will be a county-wide referendum question in 2024.
In addition to the “farm to market” roads, Gray said there are three projects of “regional significance” that are vital for the future of Horry County but do not have any specific funding mechanisms. These are the Southern Evacuation Lifeline or SELL project that would provide a connection from the southern end of the county across the Waccamaw River, the Lake Busbee Bypass that would connect Highway 701 to Highway 544 and the interstate connection to I-95 or I-73.
The first leg of SELL connecting Highways 707 and 701 would cost an estimated $450 million. The Lake Busbee Bypass would cost $365 million and the 38 mile stretch of I-73 from Highway 22 to I-95 would cost $2 billion.
Gray suggested the county council form an ad hoc committee to find sources of funding for these three projects.
One possible source is known as the South Carolina Transportation Tax. Gray said it was originally thought that Horry County could not use it but it looks like the county may now be able to gain from it now. He said over a 25-year span, this tax could provide up to $4 billion.
Councilmember Tyler Servant said at Tuesday afternoon’s budget workshop, county staff said they would come back with recommendations for funding the three projects.
Gray said the county and the cities of North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach had “loosely” agreed to provide a third of their hospitality taxes to these projects.
Earlier, the council had deferred four ordinances dealing with some controversial new developments near Postal Way in the Carolina Forest area. Councilmember Dennis DiSabato said the developer had requested deferring the vote on the ordinances for up to 90 days in order to come up with a plan “more palatable” to the public.
