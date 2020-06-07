Horry County Government is canceling all summer camps that were set to begin Monday after multiple summer camp staff members were exposed to someone with COVID-19, according to the Facebook page for the county’s parks and recreation department.
“We were notified of the exposure late Saturday and assessed the impacts to our programs, making the decision to cancel all of our summer camp programs for the remainder of the summer,” a post on the page said.
Anyone who registered for the summer camp programs will be contacted and issued a full refund.
“We know this is disappointing news for our campers and families,” the post said. “We are anxious to get back to normal but we will not compromise our standards of safety for our campers. We appreciate your continued patience during this difficult time.”
