Horry County Schools employees will have a paid parental leave option beginning June 26 in the event they have a baby, adopt a child or have a foster child join their family.
S.C. Act 17 was introduced in February of this year, and it was last amended on May 4. Horry County Board of Education members voted to adopt the South Carolina School Board Association (SCSBA) policies on Monday night to adhere to this new mandated offering.
During the policy meeting discussing the details, only one question remained: Would employees' paid parental leave be concurrent regardless of their contract type (185 days, 190 days, 220 days or 246 days)? In other words, if an employee’s paid parental leave went beyond their contracted days, would it be concurrent or be stopped when their contracted days stopped?
HCS Board of Education Vice-Chairman Neil James said that discussions about paid parental leave began because the district wanted to set the bar, acknowledging and appreciating employees.
“We need to make it concurrent regardless of contract type. If you do that, you would avoid the perception of inequities for your upper tier employees,” James said.
The district added a $1.4 million line item to the budget for next school year to accommodate this change.
District 5 member Howard Barnard expressed his concern about this being an “unfunded mandate," saying that it was a violation of home rule.
“If they want to pass a bill on parental leave benefits, they need to fund it. We’ve done the heavy lifting on putting this into our budget this year, and yet at the last minute they take credit for it as well as our SCSBA, and then the state Board of Education doesn’t give us any help … The state’s real good about unfunded mandates and this is an example of that,” Barnard said.
The paid parental leave policy set up by the SCSBA states that a primary parent will be eligible for six weeks of paid parental leave due to the adoption, birth or foster care placement of a child.
The secondary parent will be eligible for two weeks of paid parental leave.
The leave must be taken consecutively, and if the employee returns to work before the leave is up, the remainder of the leave must be forfeited. If both parents are eligible school employees, the leaves may be taken concurrently, consecutively, or at a different time than the other eligible district employee.
Paid parental leave is separate from the Family Medical Leave Act, which gives employees 12 weeks of job protection while they are on leave, but is unpaid. Parents would have the option of using their six weeks of paid parental leave, then using whatever personal leave they have accrued.
In other board news
The board unanimously approved the 2023-24 comprehensive annual budget of just over $1.04 billion Monday night, which was the last board meeting until August.
District 11 member Shanda Allen voted yes for the budget, but made a statement before the vote saying that while she was in favor of the budget as a whole, she was not in agreement with the decision to spend $2.3 million on contracting out substitute teacher services.
This budget does not include any tax increases. Here's a breakdown:
• Total budget: $1.04 billion ($1,043,321,786)
• All regular school district employees, including teachers, receives a STEP (longevity) increase or a 2% raise ($6,991,293 from General Fund)
• $2,500 salary increase to teacher/nurse salaries ($11,367,744 from General Fund)
• Hourly rate increase of $1.48/hour for support staff employees, a minimum of $15/hour ($5,196,909 from General Fund)
• Bus driver salary increase ($699,215 from General Fund)
• Staff to allow for elementary teachers' unencumbered time ($2,839,936 from General Fund)
• Special needs bus monitors ($325,000 from General Fund)
• Paid parental leave ($1,371,726 from General Fund)
• Additional staffing for student enrollment changes of approximately 660 new students ($5,828,180 General Fund)
• 8 additional ESOL teachers ($766,908 General Fund)
• Substitute Staffing Services ($2.3 million from General Fund)
