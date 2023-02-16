Annie Small remembers walking to church about 80 years ago.

It was a relatively short stroll, and when the weather was nice, it was enjoyable.

She remembers her father scooping her up and putting her on his shoulders when they reached the creek. He would walk through the water, giving Annie a great view. The familiar and serene Southern trees and brush excited her because she would soon arrive at what she calls her community’s cornerstone: St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church.

“Growing up, it meant a lot. It was a meeting place,” she said. “It’s getting smaller and smaller and I hate to see that. This was a cornerstone in the community. This was a meeting place. Where is the next generation?”

St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, a Black church near Garden City, was founded in 1913.

Small, the granddaughter of the founding members, said St. Peter’s used to have a larger congregation. She said there were many children and large families. But in recent decades the number of attendees at Sunday services has dwindled.

“We had a lot of fun, a lot going on," she said. "We had so many children. Now, nobody is having babies, it seems like."

St. Peter’s is one of several Black churches in Horry County that has been seeking a spot on the Horry County Historic Register.

Salem AME Church in the Bucksport community was added to the register at about the same time earlier this year as Saint Peter’s.

Two other churches in northern Horry County, High Hill Baptist Church outside of Loris and Saint Paul’s AME Church in Little River, are on the county’s historic register.

In Conway, Cane Branch AME Church, Brown Chapel AME Church and Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church Cultural Sight have been added to the register.

Being on the county’s historical register will help secure the future of these historic Black churches.

Susan Platt with the Horry County Historic Preservation Commission said that being on the register protects the structure into perpetuity.