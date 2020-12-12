There’s an empty seat at the bar every Friday at the back gate.
It’s the same place Jeff Monnett would relax, have a drink, laugh with friends and cheer on his beloved Carolina Panthers and where folks will gather to celebrate his life Saturday afternoon.
“Jeff was a great guy,” said Krystyna Bellows of Skores Sports Bar. “The only thing he wanted in life was to help others, to be loved. He never met a stranger.”
Monnett, who lived on the Grand Strand, died following a shooting in the Socastee area on Nov. 27. He was 33 years old.
Officers went to a home on Fairwood Terrace and found Monnett injured. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Authorities described the incident as an armed robbery turned homicide. Police arrested and charged two Marion men in connection with the case.
The shooting was startling for Bellows and her coworkers.
“We were all shocked,” she said, “unbelievably shocked.”
Not only will Saturday’s event celebrate Monnett's life, but it’s a way for the staff and customers to show his family their support.
“It’s kind of brought us all together because we did not know this family beforehand,” Bellows said.
She remembered when they met Monnett less than a year ago and how he looked like one of their other customers.
“We called them the twins,” Bellows said. “So that right there in itself made him feel like family immediately.”
Before his death, Monnett worked for a local family business. He became a regular at Skores, known to drink Fireball and Pabst Blue Ribbon. “He knew everyone,” Bellows said, and “everyone knew him.”
“He would always help any of us at any given moment,” she added. “Daytime, nighttime, anything that he could do.”
Bellows said Monnett was a friendly, easygoing and happy guy. Skores’ owner Chris Austin called him a “good kid." He liked sports, playing pool and to pal around with the other bar patrons.
“That’s why celebrating his life … is just so easy,” Bellows said. “To know Jeff was to love him.”
Saturday’s event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. There will be plenty of food on deck with a potluck.
And regardless of who their favorite NFL teams are, attendees plan to wear Panthers gear or colors to honor Monnett. Before the team would play, he'd help Skores employees set things up and clean.
“Anyone is welcome,” Bellows said. “If you lost a loved one to a crime or just lost a loved one and want to be in a very positive environment, come on in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.