Horry County Government on Wednesday announced temporary closures for two of its library branches.
The Socastee branch will be closed Thursday through Friday, weather permitting, for parking lot maintenance, the release said.
Also, the Carolina Forest branch will be closed until noon Friday, weather permitting, due to water line maintenance.
Library goers are encouraged to visit one of the other branches located throughout Horry County.
More information about locations, hours, and COVID-19 restrictions can be found by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.