They would rather not cower in a cold kennel corner wishing for peace and quiet amid a chorus of barks and other strange sounds.

They would rather sit at your feet and enjoy the aroma of freshly cooked holiday food as they hope for scraps to conveniently fall into their mouths while they adjust to the nuance noises of family fun.

The Horry County Animal Care Center has launched a new program where locals can foster dogs and cats for the holidays so the homeless fur babies can have a break from the potentially stressful shelter environment.

The Holiday Foster Program is an opportunity for families to discover if a shelter pet fits in with the family without making a long-term commitment.

Captain Justin Wyatt of the Horry County Police Department and director of the Horry County Animal Care Center said that foster parents will have the option to adopt the pets if the holiday foster experience goes well.

Even if a foster parent is unable to keep the animal longterm, giving them a temporary home for the holidays will still improve the animal's life.

The shelter is currently housing 120 dogs and 50 cats.

"Every animal deserves to be in a warm home environment for the holidays," Wyatt said. "And that's what we're looking for. Even if you cannot adopt an animal, but you have space for one during the holidays, you can come pick them up, take them home, and then bring them back after Thanksgiving. They can come by and pick them up on the 22nd and then return them on the 27th after the foster period is done and over with as long as they don't decide to keep them forever, which obviously is what we would really like to see happen."

Wyatt said that the shelter is overcrowded and that he does not predict the overcrowding will stop, as it is a no-kill shelter.

The holiday foster program will also be in place for Christmas and locals interested in participating can contact the Horry County Animal Care Center at 843-915-5172.