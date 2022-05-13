If you’re a Conway property owner with a second home on your lot or are thinking about building a guest house, you may be able to rent it out in the future.

Conway leaders are considering an ordinance that would allow property owners to lease these secondary homes for short- and long-term rentals.

The proposed amendments would allow accessory dwelling unit rentals and would also clarify how these properties are defined.

“This will allow for folks to add units on their property for family, for guests,” said Allison Hardin, Conway’s director of planning and development.

Hardin said the change could help address the local housing shortage and would also be a benefit to people who have family members with disabilities. For example, she said this ordinance would allow someone to rent space to a caregiver who needs to be close to their client.

So what is an accessory dwelling unit? Think: in-law suite, garage conversion or a backyard cottage.

The city defines these properties as dwellings that have cooking facilities, bathrooms and an independent means of access that is either attached to a single-family dwelling or located on the same lot as a single-family detached dwelling.

The change does have some restrictions. Those leasing a property cannot offer any retail sales on the same site.

Conway staff is also working to create a consistent definition for how it identifies these structures.

The definition currently states that this type of unit can be up to 1,000 square feet. However, the requirements for these homes limit the size to 50% of the floor area of the primary dwelling or 1,000 square feet, whichever is greater. For example, the current ordinance would allow the owner of a 3,000-square-foot home to build a 1,500-square-foot unit, if space allowed, according to city documents. But staffers have said they don't believe this was the intent of the ordinance.

The proposed ordinance would take out those requirements.and create a consistent definition, according to planning staff.