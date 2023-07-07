The early onset of spring this year has caused some unique problems for beekeepers and honey production in Horry County.
“I’ve talked with commercial beekeepers in our area, one over in Timmonsville, one over in the county,” said Patrick Elvis of the Blackwater Beekeeper Association. “Their honey crop was off this year because of the early spring. The temperatures climbed up so they could fly up, and then dropped back down, so they had to stay in and eat their stores. They’re building up and laying eggs and broods, and just going through their food stores faster.”
Out in stretching summer fields in Conway, Elvis dons his white suit of armor to examine his bee colony, pulling up frames of beehives to check for honey and look for the queen.
Before going near the bees, Elvis coats the box of bees in a blanket of puffy smoke, making it safer to examine them. The bees think the hive is under attack so they gorge on honey, Elvis said, and that greedy eating causes their abdomen to extend so it limits how far the stinger can be extended. A shorter stinger means less danger of the keeper getting stung.
Elvis said honey harvesting is down compared to last year.
Agreeing it was an average to below average year for honey production in Horry County, said Benjamin Powell, extension associate for Clemson University’s Apiculture and Pollinator Program at the Pee Dee Research and Education Center.
Powell has gotten mixed reports from local beekeepers. Some say their production output went really well, and others said they have had a poor yield. He said his honey yield was about in the middle range.
Honey will still be on the shelves and in farmers markets, he said, so there’s no fear of a honey shortage.
Even so, the cost of beekeeping is steadily going up over time casting a lingering build-up of expenses for people enthralled by apiculture.
“Beekeeping isn’t cheap anymore,” Powell said. “Prices on everything are going up. Woodware is going up. The feeds are going up. The medications are going up. And the other challenge is that honey prices are not necessarily going up. But folks might start to see the price of honey coming up.”
Powell estimated a quart of honey costs about $20 to $25, but the price could rise up to $25 to $30 due to the results of this year’s honey production season.
Powell also pointed to the Varroa Mite as the pest and problem most responsible for extinguishing much of the world’s bee population.
“We have a pest, a mite, that moved into the country a couple of decades ago, and we’ve learned that that mite is largely responsible for a lot of the honeybee deaths and colony losses that we experience,” Powell said. “And the problem is, to manage that mite, the beekeeper has to spend more time and money.”
For the time being, honeybees aren’t going anywhere as long as humans work to take care of their pollinators, Elvis said.
“Not in my lifetime,” Elvis assured. “Probably not in your lifetime. As long as they’re beekeepers willing to keep bees, we’ll have honeybees.”
The Blackwater Beekeeper Association is a nonprofit and state recognized beekeeper organization open to all of those who are interested in learning about beekeeping, becoming a beekeeper or are invested in making sure honeybees don’t go extinct.
The BBA was founded in January 2012, and meets on the second Monday of each month (except July) at 7 p.m. at the Clemson Agricultural Extension Office, 1949 Industrial Park Road in Conway.
